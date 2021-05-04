Indiana implements new ‘YES’ system, requirements for youth employment

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Department of Labor (DOL) announced Tuesday new requirements for employees younger than 18 years old starting July 1, 2021.

DOL’s Bureau of Youth Employment said the new requirements eliminate the need for work permits and will replace them with a new employer registration platform known as the Youth Employment System (YES).

“Schools will no longer be responsible for issuing work permits, or tracking and registering minor employees,” said State Labor Commissioner Joe Hoage. “That latter responsibility will now fall to employers via YES.”

Starting in July, DOL said “employers who employ five or more employees at each individual location who are under 18 years old will be required to register via the new YES online platform.”

Required information includes the employers’ corporate and individual facility location, as well as the minor’s employee information. The employer must then remove the minor’s information from the YES active-employee registry upon termination of employment.

“Employers who meet the criteria must register themselves as a youth employer, and provide specific minor employee information” said Michael Myers, director of DOL’s Bureau of Youth Employment.

According to DOL, the YES registry goes live in early June to give employers an opportunity to “test drive” the system. After July 1, employers who fail to comply with the new registration requirements may face penalties of up to $400 per infraction.For more information about the YES registry, click here.