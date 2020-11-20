Indiana Law Enforcement Academy suspending training amid COVID-19

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is suspending training as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact people across the country.

The Law Enforcement Training Board made the announcement Friday. The announcement comes as in-person training was scheduled to start on Monday.

“My fear is that bringing 110 students to our ILEA facility will cause a COVID outbreak, which is more probable than possible,” Douglas Carter, Chair of the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board said. “I do not make this decision lightly, and fully understand the impact this training disruption causes to our local communities.”

The suspension will be in place indefinitely, with the anticipation of a vaccine in the coming months.