Indiana law enforcement honors fallen officers during National Police Week despite COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s National Police Week, a week dedicated to the men and woman who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Usually, Washington DC is packed full of law enforcement members from agencies across the country, but coronavirus forced most events to be canceled.

307 new names have been added to The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in DC this year.

They join the 21,910 already engraved there, including Indiana State Police Trooper Peter “Bo” Stephan.

Trooper Stephan died last year in a crash on his way to assist another officer.

“We take honoring those fallen officers very seriously and putting their names on the wall at the law enforcement memorial,” ISP Trooper Kyle Miller said.

Today, Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Miller, along with other members of law enforcement, honored Trooper Stephan and Deputy Carl Koontz in a memorial run in Howard County.

“They do this memorial run every year, and normally, it’s out in DC, but it got canceled with the COVID-19 crisis going on,” ISP Trooper Miller said.

These guys still wanted to find a way to honor fallen officers.

“It’s a little gesture we can do. These officers have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty protecting their communities,” Trooper Miller said.

The Indianapolis community is still mourning the loss of Officer Breann Leath.

“It is an important week to us, not only to memorialize them, but to celebrate their lives,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said.

The young mother was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call last month.

“We want these families to know that we will never forget their loved ones,” Sgt. Perrine said.

Sgt. Perrine said when any officer dies in the line of duty, it leaves an everlasting mark on every law enforcement agency.

He knows no virus would stop them from honoring all the men and woman who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“The events whether they are virtual or in-person just keep their spirits alive and allows us time to reflect on their ultimate sacrifice and the ultimate sacrifice for their families,” Sgt. Perrine said.

Officer Leath’s name will be added to the memorial in DC next year.

Trooper Miller said a simple smile or wave is one of the easiest ways to honor an officer during this week.