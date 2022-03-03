INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill that doubles down on free speech rights at Indiana’s public colleges and universities is headed to the governor’s desk after lawmakers gave their final vote of approval Thursday.

The proposal, authored by Republican Rep. Jack Jordan of Bremen, aims to codify the First Amendment and U.S. Supreme Court precedents into Indiana law, which Jordan said should guide college campus policies and ensure that free speech applies equally for all students.

All colleges and universities would be required to make those “protected expressive activity policies” accessible in student handbooks, on the school’s website and during any student orientation programs.

The bill also prohibits campuses from designating areas where free speech is not permitted, or from denying benefits and privileges to certain student organizations, regardless of “religious, political, or ideological” beliefs.

Colleges can still restrict the “reasonable time, place and manner” of free speech, however. Jordan said that means that while free speech is allowed, the time can be restricted.

If signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the measure would go into effect on July 1.