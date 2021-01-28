Indiana long-term care advocates question pace of vaccine rollout

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – Hundreds of assisted living facilities and other long-term care centers in Indiana are scheduled to have their first vaccine clinic. It comes after the state prioritized nursing home residents.

This vaccine program is done through a federal partnership with major pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens.

CVS updates vaccination data every weekday to show how many facilities are assigned to the pharmacy in every state and how many centers have hosted first or second clinics.

CVS began administering clinics for first doses in Indiana’s assisted living centers on January 18. 647 assisted living facilities are partnered with CVS. As of January 28, 197 of those centers, or 30 percent, have completed clinics for first doses.

By February 15, the Indiana Health Care Association (IHCA) understands the federal partnership will host first vaccine clinics at all participating long-term care centers.

“We hope these can be done as fast as possible but it looks like the schedule seems to be pretty firm at this point,” said Zach Cattell, president of IHCA.

According to its data, CVS has already completed first clinics at all partnered assisted living facilities in some states.

The company launched vaccine clinics in Florida assisted living centers on January 11. According to the company’s data, first clinics were completed in Florida’s 1,583 assisted living centers within two weeks.

907 assisted living centers in Ohio have seen their first CVS vaccine clinics since January 4. That means 96 percent of the assisted living centers in that state that are partnering with CVS have administered first doses. The state hit that number in just over three weeks.

“I see some other states they are larger than Indiana but even neighboring states have a faster pace and I don’t know the reason for that,” said Cattell with IHCA.

After reviewing the data, Cattell said it looks like Indiana is moving at a slower pace.

“We know this is a service that is in high demand and everyone wants it at the same time or as fast as possible,” said Cattell. “And it is extraordinarily frustrating for facilities and more importantly for residents and their families who don’t understand why they have to wait that long.”

CVS sees the data differently. Some states launched clinics in assisted living centers earlier, so they have had more time for vaccinations. The company said we should also look at occupancy rate. CVS says on average more doses are administered per facility in Indiana than other states.

The company sent us the following statement about the rollout:

Our regularly updated data speaks for itself. To date, we have completed first dose COVID-19 vaccinations in all 319 of our partner skilled-nursing facilities in Indiana, with 12% having already received the second dose. Since activating on 1/18, 30% of our assisted-living facility partners have also received their first dose clinics. Aside from the start date, other variables that don’t seem to be factored in include individual facility occupancy rate or the number of partner facilities we’re partnered with in each state. On average, more Hoosiers in our partner facilities continue to receive shots in arms at an impressive rate.

“I do think it is concerning but I want to make sure we are comparing apples to apples here,” said Ambre Marr, legislative director for AARP Indiana.

AARP Indiana says the state is 9th in the country for total number of residents in certified nursing facilities, as of 2019. The organization wonders if this could impact the speed of the rollout.

Marr admitted there has been some frustration and concern around the time it has taken to host vaccine clinics. She said AARP Indiana has heard from residents who feel they should have received a dose already at their facility.

“I would like to look at the number of residents in these facilities and how quickly they are going through it versus some of these facilities in other states that are showing they are going through so many,” she said.

Marr added, “It is definitely a concern but we will do whatever we can to help and assist so it can go as quickly as possible.”

As some facilities wait longer than others, IHCA understands this work is demanding and challenging.

“We thank them again for all of their hard work and we hope things can go as fast as possible,” said Cattell.

Indiana State Department of Health said the goal of the federal program is to get vaccines to vulnerable Hoosiers in the location where they are. More than 1,300 facilities have signed up for the program, which includes most skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

“The pharmacy partners have assured us that they will meet the goal of having first doses administered by early February. Dr. Dan Rusyniak discussed this at the January 13 press conference. In addition, the state has provided vaccines to facilities that did not partner with one of the pharmacy chains,” said an ISDH spokesperson.