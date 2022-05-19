COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Hayden Berkebile, 29, is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide and false reports of 19-year-old Grace Sparks in September 2019, records show.

Berkebile is described a “BDSM sexual master” who “exerted sexual control over the victim causing her to engage in dangerous and demeaning acts,” a sworn search warrant affidavit alleged.

Sources say that on September 29, 2019, Berkebile and Sparks were video chatting when Berkebile coerced the victim to place a bullet into a .356 revolver and spin it to play Russian roulette. Berkebile had the victim show him the revolver leading him to know exactly where the bullet was located in the cylinder, however, the victim did not know. Berkebile then coerced her into putting the gun to her head and pulling the trigger, with her father asleep in the next room.

“On the day of the victim’s death, the victim asks Mr. Berkebile to use her,” the affidavit said. “Berkebile states ‘No, I want to kill you.’ ‘That’s all I [expletive] want.’”

Berkebile then called the police and officers responded to the apartment where the victim lived. He told dispatchers that he was speaking with the victim on Facetime when she “began to speak oddly”. “Berkebile stated that the victim had been suicidal for years and on this day during the course of their conversation, she grabbed a gun, the camera moved, he told her ‘no, no, no’ and then heard a gunshot,” said the warrant affidavit.

While the incident was initially ruled a death-by-suicide, more than two years of messaging app communication between Sparks and Berkebile led police to investigate the case as a homicide, according to the affidavit.

“Grace Anne had a heart of gold,” said her mother Candis Sparks in August 2021. “As soon as I started hearing a couple of months later about the details surrounding her death, I was angry. I was furious. I was devastated. Why did this person decide my kid needed to not be here anymore? What made him so special that he gets to decide that?”

The four-day trial of Berkebile is set to begin Monday, May 23, in Knox County Criminal Court.