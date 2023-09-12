HENRYVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man died in a crash on I-65 near Henryville early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, Indiana State Police responded to a crash near the 21-mile marker of I-65 at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived on scene, they discovered a multi-vehicle incident that had unfolded.

After they investigated the crash, state police determined the accident began when an air conditioning unit fell off a flatbed trailer a white Dodge pickup truck was hauling. A Chevrolet Malibu then struck the air conditioner before the pickup driver could remove it from the road.

The driver of the Malibu, later identified as 55-year old Matthew Shannon Campbell of Austin, Indiana, exited his vehicle after he struck the air conditioner. As he was exiting his vehicle, a northbound UPS semi-truck approached the scene of the crash.

The semi initially changed lanes to try to avoid hitting the Malibu. In doing so, however, the driver struck and killed Campbell.

The crash closed all northbound lanes of I-65 near the accident. Police diverted all traffic through Henryville until approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday. More than five hours elapsed from the time troopers responded to the crash to the moment the northbound lanes opened again.

State police are still investigating the crash. Campbell’s family has been properly notified of his death.