JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Scottsburg man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a crash with a semi on U.S. 31 Monday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, the 43-year-old Scottsburg man was traveling north on U.S. 31 at around 2:30 p.m. just south of Seymour. For an unknown reason, the man ran off the east side of the road, then overcorrected and went off the west side of the road.

Courtesy of ISP Courtesy of ISP

Troopers said the man’s truck hit an embankment before striking the side of a semi stopped at the intersection of U.S. 31 and County Road 275 North.

The man was ejected from his truck. He was not properly wearing a seat belt, said ISP. He was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver was not injured.

Police are waiting toxicology results for both drivers.