Indiana man missing in Alabama since December

GREENVILLE, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama have begun a statewide search for an Indiana man who has been missing since the end of December.

Donald Gulley, 65, was last seen around 8 a.m., Dec. 30, 2021, in Greenville, Alabama.

Police said that he may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment, and asked for the public’s help in the search.

Family of Gulley reached out to FOX59 and said he lives in Martinsville and that he went missing on his way home from Florida.

They claimed his car broke down and had to be towed on Dec. 29. The next morning he went to retrieve items from his car after it was towed and that was the last time someone had seen him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gulley is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (334) 382-9911.