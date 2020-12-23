Indiana Members Credit Union spreads hope with Toys For Tots donation

INDIANAPOLIS — A generous donation was made Wednesday to help spread hope to young Hoosiers over the holidays.

Indiana Members Credit Union presented a check today to the Toys For Tots campaign.

All of the money donated came straight from credit union employees.

Over the past few months, people have been donating toys to the campaign and using the credit union branches as drop-off locations.

“We have 30 different branches and they all end up with boxes and boxes of toys that our members have gathered. It’s one of the ways we love to give back,” said Thorpe Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Indiana Members Credit Union.

Most in-person donations have ended for the year, but the Toys For Tots campaign allows Hoosiers to buy toys online all-year long through their Amazon wish list.

“It’s obviously been a challenging year, as a credit union, our philosophy is people helping people,” said Miller.