Indiana music venues team up in fight for survival

INDIANAPOLIS – Several of Indiana’s top independent venues and promoters have teamed up in the fight for survival as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep live music calendars cleared across the state.

Last week, a new coalition of Hoosier-based independent concert venues, music festivals and live music promoters announced the formation of the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance (IIVA).

Organizers said IIVA is a not-for-profit organization that provides resources, education and emergency relief efforts to help preserve Indiana’s live music ecosystem which plays a vital role in the state’s economy.

Dustin Boyer of Duke’s Indy said, “The nature of the live music industry is much different than other industries. It takes months for advance planning for live shows with tour routings and lead times with artists, their agents and management.

IIVA said their businesses were among first to be closed during the current pandemic and will be the last to open. Organizers believe the financial recovery process will far exceed just opening the front doors, as unique solutions are required in this industry to keep their employees, fans and artists safe.

“Even as restrictions are lifted, our path to reopening as a music venue could go into fall 2020 or later. There’s no way to predict the new ‘norm’. That makes it difficult to know how and if we can survive,” Boyer added.

IIVA said it is relentlessly dedicated to protecting and supporting our independent community of statewide venues.

More information about membership, which is at no cost to venues, promoters and festivals, can be found here: IndianaVenueAlliance.org.

Current Indiana venues that are members of IIVA:

Square Cat Vinyl – Indianapolis

Duke’s Indy – Indianapolis

Melody Inn – Indianapolis

Red Bicycle Hall – Madison

Derby Dinner Playhouse – Clarksville

Unbroken Circle Productions – Madison

State Street Pub – Indianapolis

HI-FI / MOKB Presents – Indianapolis

The Jazz Kitchen – Indianapolis

The Vogue – Indianapolis

Healer DIY – Indianapolis

White Rabbit Cabaret – Indianapolis

Hoosier Dome – Indianapolis

The Bluebird – Bloomington

The Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne

The Mousetrap – Indianapolis

About the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)

IIVA also strongly supports the recently announced national organization known as the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), whose members, employees, artists and local communities are facing an existential crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in urgent need of targeted legislative and regulatory assistance. For complete details on NIVA’s efforts and initiatives, please visit NivaAssoc.org.

According to NIVA, it is estimated that for every $1 spent on a ticket, a total of $12 in economic activity is generated within communities on restaurants, hotels, taxis, and retail establishments. Though members represent small businesses, the estimated direct annual economic impact NIVA members venues and events bring to their local communities is nearly $10 billion.