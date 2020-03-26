Indiana National Guard helps prepare shipments of medical supplies to hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase, across the nation hospitals fear a shortage of medical supplies like masks, respirators, ventilators and gowns.

FEMA is now distributing millions of medical supplies from federal stockpiles to the states.

This week, the second shipment of medical supplies arrived at the Indiana National Guard base in Stout Field.

On Wednesday, the Indiana National Guard joined Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation in sending those supplies to areas of need across the state.

The first shipment went out over the weekend.

The National Guard is helping plan and upload the shipments, sort the supplies and package them for delivery.

Those boxes and pallets are then loaded into INDOT vehicles, which will be escorted by state troopers all across Indiana.

The National Guard categorized local health departments and hospitals by need.

Those in the "red zones" are in danger of running out of supplies within 24 hours.

Those in the "yellow zone" could have enough supplies to last 96 hours.

State health officials also put out an urgent call to clinics, dentists and other physicians - not on the front lines - to transfer their masks and supplies over to hospitals.

So far, officials say no one in the state has run out.