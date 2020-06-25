Indiana National Guard to deploy overseas for law and order operations

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. – 45 Indiana National Guardsmen are among a unit about to be deployed to the country Qatar in western Asia.

Their departure was commemorated at Camp Atterbury Thursday. They’ll soon be overseas where they have been trained to perform operations in law and order. But Thursday was all about support.

Not just for these soldiers, but for their families too.

“Through these deployments, this is very hard. Especially when your loved one’s gone. So to have someone there with you that knows what you’re going through, that is experiencing the same thing you are, it helps a lot when your loved one’s gone,” Capt. Matthew Madden said.

Before reaching Qatar, they’ll report to Fort Bliss Texas for a few weeks of additional training.