Indiana National Guardsmen return following presidential inauguration

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400 Indiana National Guardsmen are back in the Hoosier State after providing support at the U.S. Capitol for the presidential inauguration.

The Indiana National Guard says the Hoosier Guardsmen returned to Camp Atterbury Monday night. They were part of more than 25,000 National Guard troops who helped with crowd and traffic control at the National Mall and near the White House leading up to, during and following the inauguration, and they helped ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

“I really looked forward to the opportunity to put all of the training I’ve received into practice,” Pvt. Damon Gentry, from Fort Wayne and a 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team medic, said in a release. “As a medic you never really want to be needed, but just being out here at the checkpoints with soldiers ensuring I have all the proper equipment and doing what I have been trained to do is rewarding.”

According to the Indiana National Guard, about 250 Indiana National Guardsmen, along with about 5,000 other Guardsmen from around the nation, volunteered to stay in or will travel to the capital until the end of March to provide “enduring support to civil authorities.”

The Indiana National Guard says Hoosier National Guard soldiers and airmen remain ready and vigilant for our nation and state in any crisis.