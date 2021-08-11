Indiana non-profit set to get $4.5 million grant to help young Hoosiers find jobs, stay out of trouble

America’s top retailers are trying to outmatch each other with new employee benefits to attract workers as unemployment hovers near its lowest level in decades.

Indiana is set to get a $4.5 million grant to help young adult Hoosiers find jobs and stay out of trouble once they re-enter society after being in the justice system.

The grant is part of the Young Adult Reentry Partnership (YARP) from the United States Department of Labor.

The money was awarded to the group RecycleForce, a non-profit electronic recycling facility that works to reduce crime through employment and job training.

The grant will allow RecycleForce to help more than 500 justice-involved youth: 380 in Indianapolis, 100 in Bloomington, and 70 in Gary.

The grant will help those in the 18-to-24 age group who are considered at high risk of violent crimes.

This comes as Mayor Joe Hogsett is also trying to invest in helping the same group of young people.

In his proposed budget, the mayor set aside $5.5 million for re-entry services and $30 million for mental health programming and services.

When it comes to this age group, the mayor’s plan includes mental health support for the juvenile detention center, $1 million to establish a dropout recovery high school in 2022, and in-school mental health and violence prevention programming.

The grant is being announced later Wednesday morning for RecycleForce. We know that Congressman Carson and Prosecutor Mears are expected to be there.