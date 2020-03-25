Indiana not detailing ICU capacity as coronavirus cases grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials declined Wednesday to provide details on hospital capacity around the state as its number of confirmed coronavirus-related illnesses continued to grow quickly and two more deaths were reported.

Indiana’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by 115 to reach a total of 477, the Indiana State Department of Health said. The new deaths in Hancock and Howard counties were the first ones in each county, giving the state 14 total deaths as a statewide stay-at-home order took effect Wednesday aimed at slowing spread of the virus.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said during a news conference that state officials are keeping confidential information provided by hospitals about their intensive care unit capacity and equipment availability. She said she’s seeing “positive movements” in availability of ICU beds and ventilators.

“Because everybody is stepping up to the plate and trying to pretty much double their ICU capacity, I’m seeing those numbers increase as we go along,” Box said.

In contrast, Illinois officials have provided updates such as the number of occupied hospital beds and ventilators in use around the state and projections on what medical services will be needed if the virus outbreak isn’t contained.