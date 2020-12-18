Indiana pediatrician hopeful safe COVID-19 vaccine for kids will be ready by next school year

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – As front-line workers across the country receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, clinical studies are underway involving kids.

Earlier this month, Moderna announced the first adolescent participants were given a dose. Their study includes adolescents ages 12 to 17.

“We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy adolescents in the U.S. Our goal is to generate data in the spring of 2021 that will support the use of mRNA-1273 in adolescents in advance of the 2021 school year,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

The company intends to enroll 3,000 adolescent participants.

In October, Pfizer shared the Food and Drug Administration reviewed an amendment to their Phase 3 clinical study to include adolescents from the ages of 12-15. Several sites are now enrolling participants between the ages of 12-15.

“We cannot comment or speculate when our pediatric trial plan will be finalized as it is dependent on the immunogenicity, efficacy, and safety data accumulated by the 12-15 year old groups,” said a spokesperson for Pfizer.

This is subject on the minds of parents already, including Stefanie Grieve. Her daughter is a 10-year-old IPS student.

“I like to stay hopeful and optimistic the trials for the children go well too,” she said.

Amanda Price, another IPS parent, does not feel comfortable with a vaccine right now. Her son is eight years old.

“I can’t ask my child and expect my child to do something that I am not going to do myself,” Price said. “There is a big question mark in my mind with the vaccine just because it was pushed through clinical trials so quickly.”

Pediatrician Dr. Tony GiaQuinta received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week. He’s already getting questions about a vaccine for kids from families.

“If we can show that this vaccine can be given delivered safely and effectively to children to prevent coronavirus then they will have my full backing,” said Dr. GiaQuinta.

He said he’s hopeful a safe and effective vaccine will be available for kids by next school year.

According to data from the Marion County Public Health Department, people ages 19 and younger make up less than 2 percent of COVID-19 hospital visits as of Thursday. Even though kids are not getting as sick as older adults, Dr. GiaQuinta still stressed the importance of prevention.

“I am just as interested in a child’s mental health and emotional health when we are taking kids out of their activities,” he said.