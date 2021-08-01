Indiana police boosting patrols to enforce school bus safety

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200 Indiana police agencies will be boosting their patrols this fall to crack down on school bus stop-arm violations and dangerous driving near school bus stops and in school zones.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the extra patrols Wednesday and urged motorists to keep watch for school buses in the weeks ahead.

Bus drivers and school transportation officials will help police identify areas where extra patrols are most needed during the effort.

Officials are reminding Hoosiers that it’s against the law for motorists to pass a bus that’s stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended.

According to law enforcement, this applies to all roads except for motorists on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as a cable barrier, concrete wall or grassy median. Those motorists are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.

The state’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program works to provide safe transportation routes for students going to and from school in Indiana.

More about the SAVE Program:

Grants are awarded to law enforcement agencies to conduct high visibility patrols along school bus stops and routes, which are identified by coordinating with local school corporations, bus drivers and other key officials. SAVE is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.