Indiana promotes consumer education with recently recalled product list

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Attorney General’s Office wants Hoosiers to be aware of recalled products.

Indiana residents who purchased consumer products that were recalled in May should take advantage of available remedies, said Attorney General Rokita.

Rokita said an important aspect of the Indiana Attorney General’s Office is consumer education and making the public aware of faulty products to keep Indiana residents safe.

Attorney General Rokita said, “If something you recently purchased is defective, don’t hesitate to act. Find out what the company that made the product is offering as a solution and take advantage of it.”

Rokita added that if you believe you purchased a recently recalled product, stop using it.

“A recall is generally issued when there is a concern that there is an unreasonable safety risk or failure of a product to adhere to minimum safety standards or regulations,” said Rokita.

The following instructions should include directions on where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement.

These products were recalled in May, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Peloton Tread+ Treadmills

IKEA Bowls, Plates, and Mugs

John Deere Gator Utility Vehicles

Polaris RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles

TJX Infant Sleep Bags

Scott Fetzer Consumer Multi-Use Water Pumps

Kolcraft Inclined Sleeper Accessory

Signature Hardware Towel Grab Bars

TJX Outdoor Wooden Folding Chairs

Kidde TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms

CFMOTO All-Terrain Vehicles

Briggs & Stratton YTL, Longli and TIYA Log Splitters

K & M International Slap Watches

Alliance Chemical Sodium Hydroxide Products

The Lye Guy Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide

BRP Snowmobiles

Leisure Time Brutus Swing Sets

Cheyenne Folding Chairs and Barstools

Pro Supply Outlet Sodium and Potassium

To view recalls issued prior to May, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.