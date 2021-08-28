Indiana Region of American Red Cross gets ready to deploy emergency response to Hurricane Ida

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is deploying volunteers and emergency response vehicles to help those who will be impacted by Hurricane Ida.

In Washington, President Joe Biden called Ida “very dangerous” and urged Americans “to pay attention and be prepared.” He spoke Saturday at the start of a virtual briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell on storm preparation.

Ida was poised to strike Louisiana 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Mississippi and Louisiana coasts. The Category 3 storm caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans, which took years to recover.

“Hurricane Ida will cause substantial impact to many people across the Gulf Coast, but our Red Cross volunteers prepare for disasters of this magnitude,” said Chad Priest, regional CEO of the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “Our volunteers will be there before, during and after the storm to help communities in their recovery efforts.”

The volunteers will help people with sheltering, emotional and mental support, emergency assistance and recovery help to guide them through their next steps after Hurricane Ida. The vehicles are deployed to help with storing and volunteers handing out food, water, and supplies to those affected.

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross said donations and volunteers are needed to assist with Hurricane Ida and other disasters locally and nationally.

People can learn about becoming a disaster action team member by visiting www.redcross.org/dat. People can donate by visiting redcross.org/donate, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.