Indiana remembers Holocaust survivor Eva Kor on ‘Eva Education Day’

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana remembered one of its finest on Thursday. January 27 has been declared “Eva Education Day” in honor of Holocaust survivor Eva Kor.

Kor was a child survivor who lived the final 59 years of her life in Terre Haute, Indiana. She passed away in July of 2019.

Kor was 10 years old when her family was taken to the concentration camp at Auschwitz. She dedicated her life to educating people about the Holocaust and became one of the world’s most influential voices on the subject.

Local teachers say having the ability to teach about a figure like Kor here in the state is an invaluable learning tool for Indiana students.

“It’s so important for students to see themselves in history,” said Matt Bockenfeld, a U.S. history and ethnic studies teacher at Fisher High School. “So to have Eva and her family spend their lives here in Indiana, I think means the world, and students can use a story like this to place themselves in history.”