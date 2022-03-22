INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is hoping a new platform will give them a real-time look at what school positions are the most in-demand.

The supply and demand educator marketplace replaces the outdated IDOE job board and is available to all Indiana schools at no cost. With the dashboard, Indiana will get real-time data on statewide school openings, including the most in-demand jobs. The IDOE says this data will help strengthen and support the educator pipeline.

“Across Indiana and the nation, in order to maximize the positive impact for students, we must continue to recruit and retain high-quality educator talent,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Through our continued development of this new marketplace, we gain a valuable new tool that allows us to understand not only the ‘supply’ from our current educator workforce and educator preparation programs but also the real-time ‘demand’ for specific positions in our schools. This data can be leveraged to make sure we are continuing to support and strengthen our state’s educator pipeline, and in turn, our students.”

Through the marketplace, Indiana educators can view open positions and search for jobs using multiple criteria. There will also be a quick apply feature to apply for positions using a common application.

Indiana educators can access the marketplace and create an account to view available positions. Schools considering applicants can access a dashboard to support their recruitment efforts.