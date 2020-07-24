Indiana reports 1,011 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,011 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 60,598.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

This is a new daily total record for the state’s case reporting; the highest daily total previously was 954 new cases on Thursday, July 23.

ISDH also announced an additional 4 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,687. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between July 20 and July 23.

Marion County reported a total of 13,409 cases and 711 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 197 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 678,749 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 8.9% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake. To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.