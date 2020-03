INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Twelve people have died from the coronavirus in Indiana. We are still waiting on the Indiana State Department of Health for information as to where those people lived.

Indiana reported 106 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday morning with the total climbing to 365 cases across the state.

Marion County has 161 confirmed cases, which is the most in the state.

The new numbers show 2,931 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.