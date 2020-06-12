Indiana reports 16 new COVID- 19 deaths, 452 additional cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 452 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 39,146. Those cases occurred between May 15 and June 11, but were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 16 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,214. Those deaths occurred between May 9 and June 11.

Marion County reported their totals as 10,577 cases and 643 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 335,180 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 11.7% positive.

ISDH is reporting 182 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

More information from the Indiana State Department of Health:

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.