Indiana reports 19 additional COVID-19 deaths, 14K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 14,816 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

To date, 2,643,253 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,507,121 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 448 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 19 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.6% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 743,338 total positive cases and 13,198 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 24, the ISDH County Metric map shows 59 in Blue, 33 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 746 total COVID-19 patients: 531 confirmed and 215 under investigation.

ISDH says 30.8% of ICU beds and 77.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT today, the final day of the clinic, at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC). Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Mobile vaccination clinics are also available on the following schedule:

Today (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.):

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806



Today (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.):Civil Rights Heritage Center

1040 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46601

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.