Indiana reports 312 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 312 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 45,228. Those cases occurred between June 17 and June 28, but were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 5 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,432. Those deaths occurred between June 24 and June 28.

Marion County reported their totals as 11,279 cases and 677 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 476,519 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.5% positive. The state has not released data on recoveries.

ISDH is reporting 192 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Monday, more than 40 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

More information from the Indiana State Department of Health:

Effective June 15, any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.