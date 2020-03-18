Indiana reports 39 confirmed coronavirus cases; several central Indiana counties see first cases

3D art based in microscope images of the corona virus from the 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana now has 39 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That’s up from 30 cases reported on Tuesday.

The newest cases are in Clark, Fayette, Jennings, Madison, Hamilton, Hendricks, Lake, and Marion (2) Counties.

So far, there have been two deaths in the state—one patient in Marion County and one patient in Johnson County.

Clark, Fayette, Jennings, and Madison Counties did not have any confirmed cases before today.

We do not have any information about these new cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the state by county.

Adams County: 1 case

Bartholomew County: 1 case

Boone County: 1 case

Clark County: 1 case

Fayette County: 1 case

Floyd County: 1 case

Franklin County: 2 cases

Hamilton County: 2 case

Hendricks County: 4 cases

Howard County: 2 cases

Jennings County: 1 case

Johnson County: 3 cases, 1 death

Lake County: 3 cases

LaPorte County: 1 case

Madison County: 1 case

Marion County: 11 cases, 1 death

Noble County: 1 case

St. Joseph County: 1 case

Wells County: 1 case

A total of 193 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.