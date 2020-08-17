Indiana reports 603 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 603 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 81,006.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between August 8 and August 16, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced six additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,926.

Thee new deaths were reported to ISDH between August 12 and August 16, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 8.1%, with a total rate of 8.9% positive.

According to the data, 7,829 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 914,633.

As of Monday, more than 36 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency is reporting 209 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 16,706 cases and 735 coronavirus deaths to date.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.