Indiana reports 606 new COVID-19 cases as central Indiana prepares to reopen

INDIANAPOLIS — As counties across the state begin to reopen, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has announced a total of 23,732 cases to date.

The ISDH released its latest figures Saturday, showing the new positive cases, deaths and tests reported to the department in the previous 24 hours. The data shows an additional 606 cases and 34 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 23,732 and 1,362 respectively.

The data shows that 135,686 people have been tested so far in the state, with a positive reporting rate of 17.5 percent. The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received and could reflect a period of multiple days. Saturday’s report ranged from 4/2/20 through 5/8/20.

Data//ISDH

Marion County reported their totals as 7,245 cases and 412 deaths – the most in the state.

Marion County also had the most new cases, at 170. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (22), Bartholomew (10), Cass (13), Clark (16), Elkhart (28), Hamilton (19), Hancock (18), Hendricks (25), Jackson (23), Johnson (21), Lake (33), LaPorte (15), Madison (18), Montgomery (11), Morgan (12), St. Joseph (13) and Tippecanoe (20). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Indiana is in the middle of stage two of Governor Eric Holcomb’s road to reopen. The plan has five stages, and Holcomb hopes the state will be reopened by July 4, but the timeline is subject to change based on COVID-19 trends.

Starting Monday, Gov. Holcomb’s reopening plan calls for restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity, while bar seating remains closed. Services like barbershops, hair salons, and tattoo parlors can start accepting customers again by appointment only.

That doesn’t apply in Marion County, where Mayor Joe Hogsett has extended the stay-at-home order through May 15. The Marion County Public Health Department will continue current restrictions on non-essential businesses. Restaurants will operate under the same rules as before, with carryout, delivery, and drive-thru service permitted while dine-in service remains prohibited.

Cass, Lake and Monroe counties are also on a delayed reopening schedule.

Holcomb said he wouldn’t ease restrictions unless that standard was met. The state’s guiding principles:

Monitor the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Retain capacity to treat a surge in patients

Have the ability to test all symptomatic Hoosiers

Have the ability to contact trace cases

On Friday, Indiana State Health Department Commissioner Kristina Box said ICU and ventilator hospital capacity is holding steady as the state released new hospitalization numbers.

She also reported studies on 22,6333 cases, and explained that hospitalizations and ICU visits are going down. Box said Indiana has received shipment of the drug remdesivir which has been sent to a major hotspot in Indiana and officials are working to administer.

Health officials are expecting the number of cases to go up as the state’s economy reopens, but added that we are protecting our most vulnerable populations, with the ultimate goal of seeing the percentage of positives start to go down.

Fred Payne of Indiana Workforce Development said they are encouraging people to get back to work, and that employers are working to have a safe place for workers to come back to. “We are working to make sure we have the best guidance, the right guidance,” he said.

The ISDH launched a large-scale testing effort at 20 sites around the state, with an additional 30 sites scheduled to open next week. Individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a testing site. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant or a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

Those interested in the testing should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill. This testing is free to individuals, and health insurance is not required. However, if individuals have private health insurance, they should bring their insurance information with them to their testing appointment.

In addition, ISDH will offer four drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 14-17 at the following locations:

Bluffton High School

1 Tiger Tail

Bluffton, IN 46714

Sullivan High School

902 N. Section St.

Sullivan, IN 47882

North Madison Christian Church

1400 E State Road 62

Madison, IN 47250

Calumet New Tech High School

3900 Calhoun Street

Gary, IN 46408

The ISDH also released its weekly influenza report Friday. Even though the primary flu season is now over, the report shows 129 influenza-associated deaths over the past 18 weeks. This is an increase of 1 death from the previous report.

With the updated figures, as of the reporting date of the influenza report, Indiana has more than 9 times the number of COVID-19 deaths in 8 reporting weeks than influenza deaths throughout the entirety of the season.

Indiana is including presumptive positive case numbers in the daily report, which may cause a spike in the state’s total death numbers. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans, and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

Nationally, the CDC shows that laboratory-confirmed flu activity remains low. Influenza-like illness activity continues to decrease and is below the national baseline. While the percent of deaths due to pneumonia or influenza is decreasing, it remains elevated. This is primarily due to COVID-19.

The provisional death counts released by the CDC show that there have been 47,128 COVID-19 associated deaths so far this year. Compared to the same time period, there have been 6,019 influenza-associated deaths.

National COVID-19 vs influenza deaths (Data//CDC)



Throughout the October 1 through April 4 flu season, the CDC reports an estimated 24,000-62,000 flu deaths. The CDC noted that the week of April 4 was the last week in-season influenza burden estimates would be provided for the 2019-2020 season.

This estimate is calculated from a mathematical model the CDC uses based on data collected through the U.S. Influenza Surveillance System that covers about 8.5% of the U.S. population.

The CDC also notes that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting healthcare-seeking behavior. The number of persons and their reasons for seeking care in the outpatient and ED settings is changing.