Indiana reports 614 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 614 new positive coronavirus cases since Thursday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 26,655.

ISDH also announced an additional 42 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,550.

Marion County reported their totals as 7,995 cases and 465 deaths – the most in the state.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 202. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (60), Bartholomew (12), Delaware (18), Elkhart (21), Hamilton (10), Hendricks (15), Lake (64), Morgan (13), St. Joseph (24) and Tippecanoe (13). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 165,448 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 16.1% positive.

ISDH is now reporting 141 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. Just over 39 percent of ICU beds and 80 percent of ventilators were available as of Friday.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.

May 15, 2020

More from The Indiana State Department of Health:

On Wednesday, nearly two dozen additional testing sites opened around the state as part of Indiana’s large-scale testing effort for COVID-19. Locations and registration were added to the COVID-19 testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Counties include Jasper, Marshall, Noble, Lagrange, Allen, Fountain-Warren, Clinton, Boone, Hancock, Hamilton, Marion, Randolph, Grant, Howard, Parke, Putnam, Greene, Lawrence, Jackson, Monroe, Clark, Decatur, Dearborn, Ripley, Harrison, Posey and Perry. Additional sites will be added once locations are finalized.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.