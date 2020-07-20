Indiana reports 658 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 658 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 57,206.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between July 17 to July 19.

ISDH also announced an additional three confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,632. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between July 12 and July 17.

Marion County reported a total of 12,843 cases and 706 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 193 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 635,660 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.