Indiana reports 688 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 688 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 87,592.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between July 28 and August 23, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 5 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,008. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between August 22 and August 23.

The agency also is reporting 217 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day individual positivity rate of 7%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.6%, with a cumulative rate of 6.8% positive.

According to the data, 8,092 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,002,038.

As of Monday, nearly 44 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 17,593 cases and 743 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.

More from ISDH:

The Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday:

Goshen:

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:

Oliver P. Morton High School

6915 Grand Ave.

Decatur:

815 High St.

In addition, the following testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:

Brazil:

Forest Park

911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr. To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.