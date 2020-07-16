Indiana reports 735 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 735 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 54,080.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 10 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,602. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between May 22 and July 15.

Marion County reported a total of 12,361 cases and 701 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 193 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 598,558 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.1% positive.

As of today, nearly 32 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available statewide.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.