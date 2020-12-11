Indiana reports 7,360 new coronavirus cases, 71 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 7,360 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 71 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 13.7%, with a cumulative rate of 7.8% positive.

As of December 6, the ISDH County Metric map shows 56 in Orange and 36 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,204 total COVID-19 patients: 2,780 confirmed and 424 under investigation.

ISDH says 21.1% of ICU beds and 69% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state department of health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week at the following locations:

Jackson County

Jackson County Testing

207 N. Pine St. Seymour, IN

Morgan County

Morgan County Testing

1749 Hospital Dr. Martinsville, IN

Wabash County

Friends Church

3563 S. IN-13 Wabash, IN

To find other testing sites around the state, go to Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.