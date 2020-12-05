Indiana reports 7,793 new coronavirus cases, 78 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 7,793 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 78 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

As of November 29, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 75 in Orange and 16 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,255 total COVID-19 patients – 2,847 confirmed and 408 under investigation.

ISDH says 20.5% of ICU beds and 70.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.