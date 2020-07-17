Indiana reports employment, labor recoveries for June

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 11.2 percent for June, as the national rate is reporting 11.1 percent.

The department said the monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

As a result of a decrease of 28,747 unemployed residents and an increase of 82,231 employed residents, the state’s labor force had a net increase of 53,484 over the previous month.

According to the department, Indiana’s total labor force – including Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment – stands at 3.39 million.

Indiana’s 64.3 percent labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.5 percent.

Employment by Sector

Private sector employment has decreased by 182,200 over the year and increased by 128,900 over the previous month. The monthly increase is primarily due to gains in the Leisure and Hospitality (46,900), the Manufacturing (19,000) and the Private Education and Health Services (16,700) sectors. Total private employment stands at 2,552,400, which is 196,900 below the January 2019 peak.

