Indiana restaurant groups announce safety guidelines, face covering requirements

INDIANAPOLIS – In a Friday announcement, Cunningham Restaurant Group and Huse Culinary said they will require all patrons to begin wearing masks in and out of the respective eateries beginning Monday, July 20.

Cunningham and Huse said in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to promote collaboration and consistency within all restaurants already adhering to mask mandates, the requirement affects eight additional Cunningham Restaurant Group eateries (Charbonos in Avon, Ind.; Bru Burger Bar locations in Brownsburg, Carmel, Evansville, Lafayette, Noblesville and Plainfield, Ind.; and Livery in Noblesville, Ind.) and two Huse Culinary locations (1933 Lounge by St. Elmo and The HC Tavern + Kitchen both in Fishers, Ind.).

“Our focus, more than ever, is on the health and safety of everyone who enters our doors and our employees,” said Craig Huse, CEO of Huse Culinary. “Wearing a mask is a simple way to help keep all of us safe while still being able to enjoy dining out. Both Huse Culinary and Cunningham Restaurant Group are committed to reducing the spread of COVID-19 by asking patrons to join our employees in wearing face coverings.”

The groups cite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which state “Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used in public settings” combined with social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

Both restaurant groups said they will continue adhering to safety practices including social distancing, increased sanitation, frequent hand-washing and face masks.

According to the release, restaurant patrons do not need to wear a mask while dining. Guests who are not able to wear a mask due to medical conditions are asked to consider a face shield.

“We would like to ask our loyal guests to help us keep our staff and our fellow patrons safe and healthy. We feel this is our best chance to control the spread of Covid-19 which will allow our staff to continue working and our restaurants to remain open,” said Mike Cunningham, President and CEO of Cunningham Restaurant Group. “We appreciate your assistance in this matter and we all look forward to seeing you soon.”

Cunningham Restaurant Group’s restaurants include Boulder Creek, Bru Burger Bar, Café 251, Charbonos, Livery, Mesh, Moerlein Lager House, Nesso Italian Kitchen, Provision, Rize, Stone Creek Dining Company, Tavern at the Point, Union 50 and Vida. Huse Culinary locations include 1933 Lounge, Burger Study, Harry & Izzy’s, The HC Tavern + Kitchen and St. Elmo Steak House.

For more information about Cunningham Restaurant group, visit CRGDining.com. For more information about Huse Culinary, visit HuseCulinary.com.