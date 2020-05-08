Indiana restaurant owners preparing to reopen at 50 percent capacity

HAMILTON COUNTY —As Hoosiers navigate through Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state, restaurants are preparing to reopen in some capacity in certain communities starting Monday.

Noblesville Slapfish owner Mark Weghorst is ready to allow people to dine in at his restaurant again.

“We’ve got everything arranged now at 50 percent capacity. We’ve added some outdoor seating. We got a hand sanitizer station when you enter the door, and marks on the floor for social distancing,” Weghorst said.

Weghorst didn’t know how his business would survive only offering carryout options for almost 2 months, but they’ve managed.

“We’re located in my father’s grocery store, so we’ve been in a stable in the community for over 25 years and at the start it was scary,” Weghorst said.

Customers will see changes like every other seat open and plexiglass between the customer and staff members.

Weghorst hopes people come out and enjoy the dine in experience again.

A similar layout is happening over at MashCraft in Fishers.

“The underground and grassroots efforts that have been focused on buying local and focusing on local restaurants have been crucial to us being able to survive this period,” MashCraft part-owner Andrew Castner said.

The dining room will open on Monday with the health department guidelines in place along with a few of their own.

“Including sanitizing all menus after first use, glove training for our staff to make sure they’re using disposable gloves. All of our staff will be wearing masks as well,” Castner said.

They will even bring in an extra staff member for each shift.

“The staff members job is going to be to make sure the environment is sanitary across the board. Make sure all common touch points are cleaned regularly and keep an eye on our capacity,” Castner said.

Both restaurants plan to keep offering carry-out orders as an option.

MashCraft will not have their bar service open until June to comply with Governor Holcomb’s order.

