GOSHEN, Ind. — A northern Indiana RV manufacturer is closing the doors on two production facilities, potentially costing the jobs of more than 300 people.

On Monday, Keystone RV Company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The letter informed Goshen’s Mayor and The department that it would be closing two of its production facilities.

Both locations are located in Goshen. One of them is located at 2833 Sourwood Drive while the other is located at 2639 Lincolnway East.

In the letter, Keystone said effective September 23, around 334 employees would be affected by the closure. They may retain a small number of employees to support other operations or production facilities.

The Sourwood Drive closure affects 183 employees. This includes:

2 employees in plant management

165 employees in production

6 employees in quality control

10 employees in receiving

The Lincolnway East closure affects 151 employees. This includes:

3 employees in plant management

133 employees in production

4 employees in quality control

11 employees in receiving

Keystone RV Company said they provided 60 days’ notification to the affected employees. They do not have bumping rights.