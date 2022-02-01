Indiana schools starting to cancel for winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — School districts across Indiana are already canceling classes with the significant winter storm on the way.

A Winter Storm WARNING has been issued for counties along and north of I-70. This starts Wednesday at 7 a.m. until Friday at 1 a.m.

North West Hendricks schools sent this out to parents: “Due to the significant winter storm scheduled to arrive by mid-day tomorrow, all North West Hendricks Schools will be on eLearning schedule Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. ALL school activities will be canceled.”

Center Grove schools emailed out “Due to the anticipated winter storm this week, Center Grove will close all schools on Thursday, February 3 & Friday, February 4 with all evening events postponed or canceled. No eLearning will be required.”