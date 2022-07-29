INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana senators have voted down an amendment to the proposed abortion ban that would have eliminated some exceptions. Now, a vote on the proposed ban by the full senate body is planned for Saturday.

The bill bans abortion in all stages of pregnancy except in cases of rape, incest and substantial risk to the mother’s health. The proposed amendment would have eliminated the rape and incest exceptions. But, several Republicans joined all Democrats in voting down the measure.

The divide among the Republican caucus played out during the two-hour debate on the Senate floor on the issue.

Lawmakers did approve some changes to the bill. The Indiana attorney general would be able to prosecute violations when a county prosecutor refuses.

A vote by the full senate on the bill is expected Saturday. That vote could not happen Friday because the senate floor debate continued past midnight.