Indiana shuts down controversial energy company requests

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) is not allowing utility companies to charge customers for unused energy during the pandemic.

This was a very controversial request during a time when thousands of customers are struggling to pay power bills.

The IURC also extended the power shutoff moratorium until August 14.

That means customers struggling to pay their energy bill will have at least 45 more days before Indiana will allow power disconnections.

“We would have liked to have seen a longer moratorium than August 14,” said Citizens Action Coalition (CAC) Executive Director Kerwin Olson. “But to their credit, the IURC did leave the door open for a further extension in the future.”

Overall, the CAC was pleasantly surprised by Monday morning’s ruling, which also concluded utility companies cannot seek revenue lost from COVID-19.

“We are always surprised. The IURC has been a venue where for the most part utilities have gotten what they wanted,” said Olson. “But I think this was a bridge too far.”

Indiana’s National Federation of Independent Business sent out a statement saying, “This is terrific news for the already battered small businesses of Indiana. The last thing they need is for their utilities to hammer them with rate increases for power they didn’t use during the shutdown,” said Barbara Quandt, NFIB State Director in Indiana. “It’s understandable to charge for a service. However, to ask small business owners to pay for something they didn’t use at a time when they’re barely surviving just adds insult to injury.”

The IURC deferred utility requests related to increased operations and maintenance expenses until they can be evaluated.

“They did put off some of the issues until the phase two proceeding where each individual utility will file their own petition based on their own costs and experiences,” said Olson, noting that may be an area of concern for consumers. “All in all, the commission order was very strong in putting consumers first with respect to the utilities’ requests.”

The commission expects customers and utilities to communicate as soon as possible to set up payment plans.

When reached for comment, the Indiana Energy Association said,

The companies are currently reviewing the order. In the meantime, I would add that throughout this pandemic, Indiana’s utilities have provided continuous service and flexible bill arrangements for customers, including an early decision to voluntarily suspend service disconnections to ensure that families and businesses would not have to worry about having electric or gas service because they could not pay during this crisis.

The energy companies have been in communication with their customers on payment options and customers are being urged to contact their provider to learn more about flexible payment options. Any one who is having difficulty paying their bills is also encouraged to contact 211, which is a resource that connects Hoosiers with the services they need. Danielle McGrath

President, Indiana Energy Association