Indiana State Department of Health releases new COVID-19 data

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data Saturday.

The department said 522 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths were reported to the department within the last 24 hours. Marion County reported 11,546 cases and 683 deaths, the most in the state.

So far, 512,288 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 9.3% reporting positive results. The state’s total is now 11,546 cases and 683 deaths. The deaths in the state happened between 6/11 and 7/3.

The department says intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 41 percent of ICU beds and 84 percent of ventilators are available.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.