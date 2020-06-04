Indiana State Fair canceled for 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is canceled for 2020. The Indiana State Fair Commission and the Indiana State Fair Board made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

They said there will be a modified 4-H livestock show held on the State Fairgrounds in August.

The Indiana State Fair Commission says the difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, key elements including vendors and partners of the Fair began falling off, and so we pivoted and found a way to still serve our communities,” Brad Chambers, Indiana State Fair commission chairman, said.

“Safety is our number one priority. We’ve spent months working through options that would allow us to host the Fair,” Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fair Commission, said. “Agriculture and youth are the foundation of our mission and the heartbeat of the Indiana State Fair, so we are determined and proud to honor our 4-H members with a version of that State Fair experience that allows Indiana’s youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work.”

The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of all things Indiana, showcasing youth and agriculture along with great food, animals, entertainment, and exhibits.

In 2019, nearly 879,000 people attended the Indiana State Fair.

This is not the first time the Indiana State Fair was canceled. During the Civil War and WWII, the fairgrounds were used to support the war effort.

For more information on the 4-H livestock show, 4-H projects, and an updated FAQ resource, click here.