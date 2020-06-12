Indiana State Museum to reopen on June 19 along with other historic sites

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana State Museum and historic sites across the state will reopen next week, officials announced Friday.

The reopening is set for June 19. All locations will open at 10 a.m., except for two. The Whitewater Canal State Historic Site is undergoing renovations, and the New Harmony State Historic Site will reopen under the University of Southern Indiana’s schedule.

The museum system will operate from Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special member hours at the Indiana State Museum will be 9-10 a.m., June 19-21 and 24-28. During that hour, only members will be permitted to visit.

Museum officials have been working to evaluate how to reopen safely. You can read more about their cleaning precautions and other safety measures here.

High-touch spaces, including Firefly Landing and the R.B. Annis Naturalist’s Lab, will remain closed.