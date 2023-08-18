TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lafayette man who led Indiana State Police on a pursuit in Tippecanoe County has been arrested.

Per a press release, state police attempted to stop 54-year-old Johnny Munsey at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday for multiple traffic violations. Instead of pulling over, Munsey fled northbound on Braddock Drive and then turned west onto Honeybrook Way.

State police reported that they continued to follow Munsey as he weaved through local streets. During the pursuit, Munsey blew past multiple posted stop signs before he ultimately stopped in front of a residence on Phillips Court.

Police then safely took Munsey into custody and transported him to Tippecanoe County Jail. He has been preliminarily charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle — a Level 6 Felony — and Reckless driving, which is a Class C Misdemeanor.