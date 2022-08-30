CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is asking for help investigating a recent shooting.

The Pendleton Post has been investigating after Thomas Combs was found dead in Dale Cemetery with a gunshot wound to the head. The Fayette County Coroner has determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

Police are now asking anyone who may have heard a gunshot or saw anything suspicious in the late hours of Tuesday, August 16, or early morning Wednesday, August 17 to contact Detective Scott McPheeters at the Pendleton District (765) 778-2121.