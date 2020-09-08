Indiana State Police called to death investigation in Henry County

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police are assisting with a death investigation in Henry County.

State police said the Henry County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call around 7:45 p.m. Monday from a passerby who believed they saw a body in the yard of a home at 1492 Kennard Rd.

The home belongs to Henry County Commissioner Kim Cronk, who is a former sheriff.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 7:50 p.m. and called ISP investigators. Investigators from the Pendleton District arrived at 8:37 p.m. and found a man dead in the front yard.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification.

State police believe this is an isolated incident and said there was no danger to public.