CROWN POINT, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating what they’re calling a “mishap” involving a semi on NB I-65 in Crown Point.

Troopers say a trailer dump hit an overpass last night.

Sergeant Glen Fifield with Indiana State Police’s Lowell District tweeted photos of the trailer leaning against the overpass.

Traffic was diverted overnight near exit 247 while they investigated the crash. The area is now clear.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.